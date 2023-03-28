The "Learn How to Make More Plants!" workshop will be at 6 p.m. April 10 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 4511 N. Wells St. in Edna.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners Association will host the hands-on plant propagation workshop as part of their "Come Grow With Us" seminar series.
Leaders will be Terry Grewe and Debbie McLennan, longtime Texas Master Gardeners who are highly experienced in making cuttings to propagate annuals, perennials, and roses.
It is free and open to the public.
For additional information, call the Jackson County Extension Office at 361-782-3312.