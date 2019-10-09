The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the sentencing phase of trial for Amber Sorensen.
After returning from the afternoon recess, Sorensen’s attorney Stephen Cihal will have the opportunity to call witnesses.
Wednesday marked the 13th day of trial and the second day of sentencing.
Tuesday, jurors found Sorensen, a 37-year-old Edna mother, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member
Sorensen shot and killed her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jarrett Parker, on Feb. 7, 2017, in the bedroom of their Edna home.
With their guilty verdict, jurors refuted claims by Sorensen that she had killed Parker in self-defense.
Sorensen faces five to 99 years or life in prison for the first-degree felony, but jurors could give her probation.
Prosecutors called nine witnesses before resting their case in the sentencing phase.
On Wednesday, those witnesses testified to Parker’s desire to help returning veterans and raise a family.
After a 12-year Air Force career in which he served as an investigator, Parker returned home to Edna and became heavily involved in veteran support groups and outreach, said Army veteran Paul Delacerda.
Delacerda said Parker served as a public relations and tour manager for their veterans-support band "Vetted."
He estimated the group has toured around the nation, playing concerts for veterans at military bases.
Other witnesses called by prosecutors Wednesday described Sorensen as a woman who routinely became violent after drinking.
Former Edna resident Zeenath Hirani said Sorensen attacked her in 2011 after she began dating Sorensen’s ex-boyfriend.
While Hirani was using the bathroom at her then-boyfriend’s Edna home, Sorensen forced open a locked bathroom door and physically attacked her.
Sorensen’s breath smelled like alcohol at the time, she said.
After the initial attack, Sorensen told the ex-boyfriend that she was pregnant with his child, Hirani said.
Later that night, Sorensen said she had lost the baby.
Afterward, Hirani learned that Sorensen had gone to work hours later after announcing the miscarriage.
The trial will resume at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back here at victoriaadvocate.com or Thursday's Advocate for updates.
