Edna Christian Academy will host registration for the 2020-21 school year this weekend.
Registration is available 5-9 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The Christian academy’s self instructional program is available for students in pre-K through 12th grade. The private school teaches from the Bible with a one-on-one teacher to student ratio, according to a news release.
ECA, located at First Pentecostal Church of Edna, is fully accredited by AdvancED and has graduated 16 students since opening in 2000.
A $75 diagnostic testing fee is required by all new students at registration. The first month of tuition for new students is due at diagnostic testing on July 13 and 14.
Uniforms are required and can be ordered during registration.
For more information, visit EdnaChristianAcademy.org or contact Christie Clark at 361-308-0645.
