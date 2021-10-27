A man is believed to have shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself outside a grocery store in Ganado Wednesday afternoon, said Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback.
The occurred after a domestic dispute, said Louderback.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was flown by medical helicopter to an unspecified hospital with unspecified injuries, Louderback said. No other injuries were reported.
He said he could not immediately provide the identities of the man or the woman because of the ongoing investigation.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Brookshire Brothers, 305 W. York St., after 5:30 p.m., Louderback said.
As of 7 p.m., officers were still at the scene.
Louderback deferred further questions about the incident to Ganado Police Chief David Merritt, who was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
A Brookshire Brothers clerk said the store was closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday. The store will open for normal operational hours at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The motive for the shooting was not clear.
