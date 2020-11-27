Monday is the last day to sign up for this year's Best of Texas Big Buck and Big Hog Contest.
The contest, which is in its 11th year, is hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Hunting began on Oct. 3 and will continue through Jan. 17. Prizes are awarded for the biggest animal bagged in several different buck and hog categories, according to information from the chamber..
Those interested in participating can sign up online at the Chamber's website. Signups will close at 5 p.m.
An awards banquet will be Feb. 5 to celebrate the winners, said Carol Jalufka, the chamber's director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.