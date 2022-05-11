On May 4, the Crossroads was shaken by the discovery of 70-100 immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the side of U.S. 59.

The incident was eerily similar to a May 14, 2003, incident where 70 immigrants were found in the back of a tractor-trailer abandoned in a Victoria County gas station parking lot. In that incident, 19 people died.

Since the discovery on May 4, authorities have released some information about the subsequent search for the immigrants across a 7,000-acre area. But there is still much to be learned.

Here is what we know and don't know about what happened.

The number of immigrants: When the trooper discovered the tractor-trailer, authorities estimated there were 70-100 immigrants inside. But they are not sure exactly how many. That's because some of the immigrants ran away from the tractor-trailer, and it's unclear how many eluded authorities in the hours and days following. As of Tuesday, a total of 69 immigrants had been found.

When the trooper discovered the tractor-trailer, authorities estimated there were 70-100 immigrants inside. But they are not sure exactly how many. That's because some of the immigrants ran away from the tractor-trailer, and it's unclear how many eluded authorities in the hours and days following. As of Tuesday, a total of 69 immigrants had been found. The driver: Shortly after the tractor-trailer was reported publicly, authorities revealed they had also apprehended the driver. But since then, they have not released the driver's identity nor commented on whether the driver was charged with a crime. Often, drivers of vehicles smuggling immigrants are charged with state or federal criminal charges. Those people are often thought to have participated in crimes more serious than simply entering the U.S. illegally.

Shortly after the tractor-trailer was reported publicly, authorities revealed they had also apprehended the driver. But since then, they have not released the driver's identity nor commented on whether the driver was charged with a crime. Often, drivers of vehicles smuggling immigrants are charged with state or federal criminal charges. Those people are often thought to have participated in crimes more serious than simply entering the U.S. illegally. Where the immigrants are now: Local authorities have said they passed the immigrants to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol, which normally takes on undocumented immigrants. It's unclear, though, whether the immigrants will be criminally charged. Also unclear is whether they will be returned to their countries of origin. Some of the immigrants who ran from the tractor-trailer very well could have eluded authorities. Authorities never established a final count for the number of immigrants, so some may have remained in the immediate area or left.

Local authorities have said they passed the immigrants to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol, which normally takes on undocumented immigrants. It's unclear, though, whether the immigrants will be criminally charged. Also unclear is whether they will be returned to their countries of origin. Some of the immigrants who ran from the tractor-trailer very well could have eluded authorities. Authorities never established a final count for the number of immigrants, so some may have remained in the immediate area or left. The tractor-trailer: The tractor-trailer was discovered after it broke down along U.S. 59, but we don't know why. We also don't know who the tractor-trailer was owned by or registered to.

The tractor-trailer was discovered after it broke down along U.S. 59, but we don't know why. We also don't know who the tractor-trailer was owned by or registered to. What could have happened: On May 4, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said he thought it might have been a blessing the vehicle broke down where it did. The abandoned tractor-trailer discovered in 2003 reached temperatures as high as 170 degrees, and 19 people died. Janica said he was unsure about the exact conditions inside the tractor-trailer found near Ganado, but he had some idea. It was traveling trough the night when temperatures were cooler, but the people inside told him they had been given no water or provisions. One man said it was hot inside. At least several were treated for dehydration. The vehicle was headed toward Houston, but one man told Janica "he was headed way north."