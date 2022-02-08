The Singing Men of South Texas to hold concert Feb. 17

The Singing Men of South Texas will be in concert at First Baptist Church, 309 Cottonwood St. in Edna at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.
This group is composed of full-time, part-time and retired ministers of music, pastors and associate pastors from Baptist churches in South Texas. SMOST draws members from Georgetown to McAllen and Del Rio to Port Lavaca. The South Texas chapter is directed by Larry Danks of Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville.
The sole desire of this group of men is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through music to local churches, according to a news release from the SMOST.
This is a free concert that is a joint effort between FBC Lolita and FBC Edna. The public is invited to attend the concert.
