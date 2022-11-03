EDNA — Elementary school crossing guards often wear attention-catching clothing, but that usually means a reflective vest or hat. In Edna, one teacher takes that up a notch.
Almost every morning, Courtney Whitehead, an instructional assistant at Edna Elementary School, dons one of her many inflatable costumes before going out to the intersection of Apollo Drive and Dugger Street for crossing duty.
On some mornings, that means students are ushered across the street by a giant Garfield. On other days it’s an alligator, or if they’re lucky, a unicorn named Sparkles.
The costumes — and Whitehead’s friendly attitude — have caught the attention of students, their parents, and whoever happens to be driving by, but Whitehead says it’s about the kids, not her.
“It makes a difference with kids having an attitude coming to school,” she said, adding, “especially in the younger ages, how you start a morning is a big change, so any smile I can get, I am more than happy with.”
Whitehead said she originally planned to stop wearing the costumes after Halloween, but the kids seemed to love it so much that she decided to keep it going, and has already stocked up on Christmas-themed outfits.
Overall, she has 11 different costumes, but her approach to children is more than just dressing up. Even as more and more kids line up on the sidewalk each morning as school gets closer to starting, Whitehead greets each one, often with hugs or a thumb war.
Edna Elementary School students and their parents say they appreciate Whitehead’s efforts.
“She makes their morning for sure,” Jenna Schmidt, an Edna parent, said.
Schmidt’s 5-year-old son, Tyler, is a kindergartener at Edna Elementary School, but before crossing the street to get to school Thursday morning, he made sure to give Whitehead — dressed as Garfield, Jim Davis’ cartoon cat — a hug.
Patrick Parsons, the school’s principal, is often also out at the crosswalk on school mornings, and said that Whitehead’s costumes are both fun and attention grabbing, which is important for kids crossing a busy road.
“Kids just love it, because she’s very friendly,” Parsons said.
Tony Gonzalez, another Edna parent, said he liked how the costumes catch people’s attention and how Whitehead pays attention to the students and greets them by name.
“The main thing is that she makes sure the kids are safe,” he said.
Whitehead only started working in education at the beginning of this school year. Before August, she was in the insurance industry.
“After Uvalde, I wanted to be closer to my kids,” she said, adding, “education is all new to me.”
Her daughters were also the original inspiration for the crosswalk costumes, she said.
Even though she’s new to the school, it’s clear that her priority is on her students.
“I’ll do what I can to put a smile on a kid’s face,” she said. “Whether it’s being in a silly costume, or doing something silly, dancing in the street, just to get a smile it is totally worth it.”