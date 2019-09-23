Trial began Monday morning for an Edna woman who said she acted in self-defense in fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2017.
Amber Sorensen, 37, faces a four-count indictment with charges of murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter, according to court documents.
She is accused of killing Jarrett Parker, a 33-year-old Edna man, at a home in the 200 block of East Church Street on Feb. 7.
Edna police said at the time that Sorensen had claimed she killed Parker in self-defense.
Attorneys anticipated testimony to begin at the earliest on Tuesday with jury selection beginning Monday morning.
About 300 prospective jurors were summoned for the jury selection portion of the trial.
Sorensen is represented by Victoria attorney Stephen Cihal.
Jackson County District Attorney Pam Guenther is prosecuting the case.
