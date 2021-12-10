Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are conducting a large scale investigation into the disappearance of 16-year-old Benjamin Loera. Family members last saw him on Oct. 26 and reported him missing the next day. Benjamin is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. So far, three people of interest have been arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, but Benjamin remains missing.
If you have any information about this missing person, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to locating Benjamin, or arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
