A passenger who was critically injured after a one-vehicle crash in Jackson County died from his injuries in a Houston hospital Thursday afternoon.
The passenger was identified as Victoria resident Casey Casanova, 29. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Wednesday morning, the driver of a pickup, James Ray Senclair, 40, of Victoria, was traveling north on SH 111 when the vehicle turned off the road and struck a tree, San Miguel said. Casanova was sitting in the passenger's seat at the time of the crash.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday, San Miguel said.
Senclair was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria with injuries responders said were not life-threatening, San Miguel said. However, Casanova was pinned inside the pickup, requiring Jackson County fire officials to cut into the vehicle.
After he was free, Casanova was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston. He was in critical condition at that time.
More than a full day after the crash, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel operating on him at the hospital, San Miguel said.
As of Thursday, Senclair had been discharged from Citizens Medical Center.
An investigation into the crash was ongoing Thursday, San Miguel said.
The families of the men were not immediately available for comment.
