Jackson County Master Gardeners will host a Come Grow With Us seminar at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.
Guest speaker is Kimberly Mayer who will speak on “Wild about Wildflowers.” She will discuss the top 20 Texas wildflowers and will offer best wildflower driving routes in the Texas coastal area.
The program will be in the auditorium of the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells, Edna.
Mayer is the horticulture extension agent for Brazoria County. She is deeply involved in community garden initiatives.
For more information, call 361-782-3312.