A woman died after her car struck the rear of a tractor trailer on U.S. 59 near Ganado Sunday evening.
Manuela Gonzalez, of Sullivan City, was traveling north when her 2015 Buick LaCrosse crashed into a produce delivery truck at about 7:56 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:57 p.m. by Jackson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Darren Stancik, San Miguel said.
After a tractor trailer broke down along the highway, another tractor trailer arrived to transport the produce in the trailer, according to law enforcement. The new tractor trailer, which was driven by Victor Ortiz Rodriguez, of Mexico, was driving at a reduced speed but was accelerating when the crash occurred.
Gonzalez failed to observe that the tractor trailer was driving at a reduced speed and hit the rear of the trailer, San Miguel said. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Ortiz Rodriguez was uninjured, according to San Miguel.
An investigation into the wreck is ongoing, San Miguel said.
