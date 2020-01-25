To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Jackson County constable Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Name: Clinton Wayne Wooldridge
- 56
- Edna
- 1984 to present, Edna Police Department, positions including patrolman, patrol sergeant, criminal investigator, assistant chief, and chief of police; 1984 Seadrift Police Department Reserve Officer; .
- Attended Calhoun High School, obtained GED; completed Reserve Police Academy Calhoun County; completed Police Academy at Victoria College
- Seadrift Volunteer Fire Department, Edna Lion’s Club Edna Volunteer Fire Department, Edna Youth Basketball coach, Little League Baseball coach, Jackson County Emergency Food and Shelter, Shiloh Food Pantry, Stephen F. Austin mentoring program, Red Cross Response Team Jackson County Crime Stoppers Volunteer. Present organizations: Community Resources Coordination Group, Public Protection Committee of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, Edna Education Foundation, Edna ISD Health Advisory Committee, Jackson County Law Enforcement Association, Jackson County 100 Club, Project Graduation. ABVM Catholic Church Ganado, ACTS retreats, served on ACTS Core, Youth Ministry, Knights of Columbus Council No.3204, First Responder Appreciation Dinner, Combat Marine Outdoors.
- Wife, Jan Sulak Wooldridge; son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I want to extend my law enforcement career by running for Jackson County constable, Precinct 1. I have served the Edna police department for the past 35 years, and have spent the last 18 of those years as police chief. I find that my greatest satisfaction comes from being in the position to help those in need. I want to continue to serve the citizens of Jackson County, and I believe I can best do that as constable.
Name: Joel Price
- 53
- El Torro area near Edna
- Investigator for the Jackson County sheriff’s office
- 1986 graduate of Victoria High School, attended Victoria College Police Academy, Master Peace Officer License
- Two sons in college, both are veterans of the U.S. Air Force
Why do you want to be constable?
I want to be constable Precinct 1 in Jackson County because it is another avenue to continue to serve the public.
It will be exciting to learn the civil aspect of law enforcement and combine that knowledge with the criminal law that I’ve done so long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.