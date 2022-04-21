The Shiner Knights of Columbus will hold a dedication ceremony for two newly installed historical markers in front of their hall, 122 S Ave. G, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
These markers were provided to the park by the Lavaca County Historical Commission and highlight the contributions to the city of Shiner and surrounding area by two well-known Shiner legends – the Joe Patek Orchestra and Bluecher Park, home of the current KC hall park.
Doug Kubicek, president of the Lavaca County Historical Commission, will do the unveiling and give a brief history on each of the markers.
The first marker describes how a small group of musicians came together to form the Joe Patek Orchestra from which the memorable “Shiner Song” originated. Their music is still enjoyed by many bands that have followed in their footsteps.
The second marker traces the history of Bluecher Park through its five owners to present times. This park was the center of many events for Lavaca County. It is currently owned and operated by the Columbus Club and home of the Shiner KC Council 3081. The park and hall remain a gathering area for many community functions.
The public is invited to this event to help recognize and honor the significance these two institutions have made to life in Shiner and elsewhere.
