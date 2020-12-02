Two people were transported to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 90A west of Hallettsville Wednesday morning, according to the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office.
The condition of the two people who were transported was not immediately clear.
The crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. in front of Hallettsville Veterinary Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the Hallettsville Police Department.
Lavaca County EMS described the incident as a "major motor vehicle crash" in a Facebook post and said personnel from the Hallettsville Police Department, Lavaca County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and a local fire department were also on scene.
Photos taken from the scene show debris scattered across the roadway. One lane was temporarily closed as first responders worked to clear the scene, Lavaca County EMS said, but the road is now back open.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
