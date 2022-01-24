HALLETTSVILLE -Two young children died in a mobile home fire Monday morning at the KC Trailer Park, 307 Pecan St.
The children, Carter Thomas Goode, 3 years, and Louis J. Goode IV, 5 months, were home with their father, Louis J. Goode III, when the fire broke out, said the children's grandmother, Andrea Bacon, of Hallettsville.
Their mother, Tyesha Goode, was at work, Bacon said.
The father was taken to Lavaca Medical Center for treatment, Bacon said.
The details of the fire, including when it started, are under investigation by the Hallettsville Police Department.
This is a developing story, check back here for more details.
(0) comments
