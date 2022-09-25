HALLETTSVILLE — Over the last two years, Hallettsville's annual Kolache Fest has been rather muted due to the to COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the event had to be canceled for safety concerns, and in 2021 attendance didn't rebound to the extent before the pandemic, but this year KC Hall might as well have been tailgating at a Dallas Cowboys game.
Throughout the day the festival crowd was packed. Smoke filled the air as barbecue pits, cars both classic and modern gleamed in the late September sun at the car show, dominoes ringed through the hall as people competed in the tournament.
The parking lot seemed fuller, the crowd seemed larger and the festival sold out their vendor spots and had to add more, said Jennifer Gilliam, chamber of commerce administrative assistant.
"It's great to see this kind of response after the pandemic," Gilliam said.
However, ultimately it isn't Kolache Festival without the delicious, fluffy Czech pastry. While the sun was out for most of the festival, the heavens made sure to open up a torrent of rain on the festival and drive everyone to the pavilion to see a giant 8-foot kolache prepared and people to stuff their face with the baked good in the kolache eating contest.
After the eating contest people were able to get their own kolache from the giant kolache that was prepared by Dirt Road Cooking and Kountry Bakery and for those interested to learn how to make their own kolaches from Davi Spaeth the 2022 Kolache Queen.
For New Braunfels resident Wilbur "Willy" Spaeth, 78, he came to see his niece at the festival and for his first kolache festival.
"Good foot, good fun, good company, it's just a great time all around," Spaeth said.
If things work out for next year, he hopes to make the festival, he said.
There were so many people at the festival there weren't enough tables set up for everyone, said JoAnn Shimek, chamber executive director.
"We're glad to see things getting back to normal and people are getting out and enjoying each other's company again," Shimek said. "We hope it always gets bigger so we have to wait and see what addition we can make and we're always open to suggestions.