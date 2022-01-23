9 p.m.: As of 9 p.m. U.S 90-A/U.S. 77-A has reopened.
The highways were closed for more than six hours Sunday from Farm-to-Market Road 340 (St. Mary's Road) to where the highways split for an unspecified law enforcement activity.
5:p.m. Update from the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management:
The highway is still closed as of 5 p.m.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
Unspecified law enforcement activity is in progress in Lavaca County.
3:55p.m.
U.S. 90-A/U.S. 77-A is closed from Farm-to-Market Road 340 (St. Mary's Road) to the intersection where the highways split, according to a message from the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and to expect delays.
This is a developing story, Check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.