YORKTOWN — The crowd hushed as Sheriff Surefoot stepped out of the 1800s-era saloon to confront the leather-clad outlaw.
“Where are you, Hawk?” called out the sheriff, who wore a long trench coat, cowboy hat and a sheriff’s six-pointed gold star. He turned to the crowd, where dozens of kids, including 7-year-old Banks Olsovsky, of Yorktown, sat on hay bales as they watched. “Did y’all see where that no-good bandit went?”
In a scene fit for an old Western film, the outlaw, Hawk, leaped out from behind the bank, calling out to the sheriff. The two paced the dusty storefront while eyeing each other down, resting their hands on their holstered six-shooters as they spoke. Finally, they stood apart, bracing for a duel.
The only thing missing was a tumbleweed.
Sheriff Surefoot is the lead actor in the Ole’ West Gunfighters, a San Antonio-based entertainment group that has been putting on live stunts and mock gunfights at the Yorktown Western Days festival for more than 10 years.
On Saturday, the 63rd year of the downtown festival, thousands of people from the Crossroads and beyond came to Yorktown for live music, a carnival and many fun family activities.
When the gunshots began, the actors dove for cover and the crowd went wild. In the end, Sheriff Surefoot and his crew brought the outlaws to heel. He turned to the crowd again, asking what their fates should be.
“They’ve got to get on out of this town, right?” he asked the crowd.
“Yes!” Banks and his nephews called back. “Get them out!”
Banks’ mother, Brandi Olsovsky, has been coming to Western Days for years. However, she said attending the event this year was a must.
“It’s great to be outside and having fun since the pandemic put a stop to it,” she said. “The shows and everything have been great.”
With the Western gunfight ringing in the background, 4-year-old Maverick Garrett stood in line with his mother for the carnival’s merry-go-round ride. He clutched in his hand a roll of blue tickets, barely able to contain his excitement.
“My fiance’s family is from here so I have heard a bit about Western Days,” said Roberta Bliss, who drove in with Maverick from Kingsville. “We got lunch at Aunt Di’s (Kountry Kitchen) and have got to really check the place out. It’s been great.”
The three-day event will conclude on Sunday with musical performances by Justin Trevino and the Bellamy Bros and, finally, the Lucky Draw Giveaway, where more than $10,000 in prizes will be given out.
Back at Cowpoke Canyon, where another shootout between Sheriff Surefoot and outlaws was taking place, the sheriff ended up as the last man standing. Looking out at the scene and noticing all of the outlaws were out cold, he remarked that justice had prevailed.
“Well, isn’t this something,” he said, turning the crowd again. “Now, y’all go on and have a good time, ya hear.”
Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.