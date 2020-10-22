Longtime City Council member Alice Jo Summers, who is serving as acting mayor, is running against businessman Gordon Clark in Hallettsville’s mayoral race.
Summers, 69, works as a substitute teacher for Hallettsville school district. She has spent all but six years of her life in the city of 2,600 and served on the city council for more than 20 years.
“It’s my hometown,” Summers said in an interview Wednesday. “I want to see it thrive. I want to see it grow.”
Summers took over as acting mayor after the city’s prior mayor, Stephen Hunter, died last October. Since then, she has focused on internal staffing reforms, including updating the job descriptions and pay rates for city employees, and economic development.
Several businesses in town are expanding, Summers said, including Fair-West Trailers, a custom livestock trailer business that is expected to soon bring 20 new jobs to town, and Dollar General.
The city is also working on preparing a 25-acre plot of land north of town along U.S. 77, near Tractor Supply Co., for future business development, Summers said.
“I have the experience,” Summers said. “I believe I’m a good fit for this town.”
Clark, 70, is an investor with holdings in agricultural and natural resources businesses and serves on the board of the Hallettsville Housing Authority. He lost to Hunter in the 2017 mayoral election.
In an interview Thursday, Clark said the city’s economy is in steady decline and its infrastructure has not been adequately maintained.
“There’s no impetus towards getting new businesses here and keeping workers here,” he said.
If elected, Clark said he would seek to improve the city’s infrastructure “from under the ground up,” starting with the city’s water and sewer lines and moving on to street repair.
“My whole point here is to make the effort and take the extra step,” Clark said.
The election is Nov. 3.
