Two area churches will host Advent midweek services in preparation for the Christmas celebration.
This year's theme is "Joy, Peace, Hope & Love."
Zion Lutheran Church, 307 N. Hackberry St., Moulton, will host suppers at 6 p.m. and services at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays — Nov. 29, and Dec.6, 13 and 20.
Faith Lutheran Church, 615 S. Eagle St., Weimar, will have services at noon in the church sanctuary followed by a light lunch in the fellowship hall on Wednesdays — Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Worshippers at Faith will see the refurbished outdoor nativity scene and the decorated trees in the sanctuary.
Participants will gather around the Christmas tree to sing Christmas songs and carols of the season and prepare for the coming Christmas celebration.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Christian fellowship in a season when we need to slow down a bit and consider the true meaning of the season," said Pastor Herb Beyer in a news release.
Beyer and Vicar Margaret Jackson will lead the services. For more information, contact Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net.