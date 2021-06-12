The Victoria Advocate earned three first place awards and two second place awards in the annual Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Competition.
The paper also placed fourth overall in sweepstakes. The awards were announced Saturday at the annual TPA Convention and Trade Show in Denton.
Advocate Reporter Ciara McCarthy earned first place in Community Service for her reporting on the Southside Coalition and its work to revitalize the southside of Victoria. Chief Photographer Emree Weaver documented the work.
The judges wrote “It is too often too easy to focus on the negative things in certain communities, but this series of articles focuses on the efforts of the community to turn things around. It is very positive and uplifting coverage at a time when positive coverage is needed but in short supply.”
Kali Venable placed first in newswriting for her reporting on the area’s first COVID-19 case in Lavaca County.
She also placed second in feature writing for her investigative report on a Victoria man who died in the Victoria County jail while detoxing from opioids and the struggle his family endured trying to understand what happened. Her also entered a story on the area’s oyster industry.
The judges wrote “Clearly a cut above the others, especially when looking at all the extras in the online versions. In depth without going overboard. Stories were long but generally compelling."
The Advocate’s editorial board placed first in editorial writing for it series of editorials on the way the county government handled Hurricane Harvey recovery funds.
“Clarity is the hallmark of a strong editorial and the Advocate’s work showed both moral and prose clarity. Direct calls for explanation and reform that left the reader in no doubt about the need for changes,” the judges wrote.
Former Advocate columnist Aprill Brandon placed second in column writing. Judges’ comments included, ”Lively writing, great topics that readers can relate to Anyone who has ever had a second grandma can see themselves here. And the idea of a strong girl growing someday into a strong woman is something most readers can also see in themselves or a family member. Great Job!
The Advocate competed in Division 2 with daily newspapers across the state.
