Twice a year, the Rev. Bryan Heyer looks forward to spending a day full of people, food, music and games.
But the best part, Heyer said, is seeing families and friends unite for a day.
“That’s the heart of what the picnic is – our Shiner community coming out to share in food, games and worship,” Heyer said.
Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church will host its annual fall picnic on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Park. The all-day event brings thousands into Shiner every year for the annual church fundraiser.
The day will begin at 8 a.m. with the opening of a country store featuring kolaches, pigs in a blanket and canned and baked goods for sale.
The picnic dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hall, and will include Shiner picnic stew, kettle-fried chicken and country sausage with all the trimmings. Plates to-go will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until sold out, at the Kaspar Pavilion in Green-Dickson Park with a drive-thru for patrons. All plates are $10 each.
The auction will begin at noon, with a variety of items such handmade quilts, Spoetzl Brewery memorabilia, antiques, noodles and pastries up for sale. The cattle auction will begin at 2:30 p.m. Bingo will be played inside the hall from 3 to 7 p.m. Arts and crafts booths will be spread throughout the grounds.
Attendees can also expect games such as plant and cake wheels, fish pond, ring toss, a moon walk, wheel of fortune, ball throw and games for children.
Picnic hamburgers will be served beginning at 3 p.m. and throughout the evening.
Music will begin at 11 a.m. with local accordian players in the hall. The Shiner Hobo Band will perform from 2-4 p.m., followed by Los Kolaches Band and Texas Legacy Czech Band from 4-7 p.m.
Live music will also be provided outside the hall at the beer stand, with Jungmeisters from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Steve Curd from 2:30-6:00 p.m. Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs.
Southpaw will perform from 6-10 p.m. under the old bingo stand pavilion. The Emotions will perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. in the hall. Admission is $10 and is free for ages 21 and over.
Raffle prize drawings will begin at 10 p.m., including the special prize of a 2019 Kawasaki Mule PRO FXT with a 12-foot utility trailer with a ramp gate. The trailer is donated by Boehm Tractor Sales.
Heyer said the event is a “Herculean task” that the hundreds of volunteers work hard to make happen.
Heyer invites all to go by the picnic on Sunday.
“It’s really about people getting together and having a good time in a safe place, and I think we do that well,” he said. “It’s a joy and it’s a way of service and a wonderful experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.