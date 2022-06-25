The 58th Appelt Family Reunion was held June 5 at the historic Appelt’s Hill Hall in Hallettsville.
Linda Ward, Appelt Family Reunion registrar, said this year’s reunion had 98 family members attend. The reunion proceedings began at noon with Appelt Reunion president Kevin Bright presenting a brief history tracing back to the Appelt family starting in 1758.
At 12:15 p.m., Bright conducted the posting of the colors along with a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer.
After opening ceremonies, a meal of sausage, stew, sauerkraut, green beans, and potatoes, prepared by Tommy Macha and members of the Rudolph Appelt family, was served. Also included in the meal was a number of desserts and other side dishes provided by attending families. Beer, soft drinks and water were also provided.
A goodwill donation was accepted to help defray the cost of the meal.
Starting promptly at 1:15 p.m., Bright officially started the meeting with a prayer. Barbara Appelt, secretary, read the minutes from the 2021 reunion and treasurer Bettye Appelt presented the treasurer’s report. Theresa Voelkel, co-historian with Gary Rektorik, commemorated the family members who died in 2021-2022 including:
- Beatrice Kay McMillan Manning, 64, of Rockport, died Oct. 24, 2021.
- James E. Voelkel, 77, of Cuero, died Dec. 15, 2021.
- Royce Lee Appelt, 84, of La Vernia, died Dec. 21, 2021.
- Rosemary Appelt, 83, of La Vernia, died April 8, 2022.
- Ruth Appelt Gilchrist, 83, of Alexandria, La., died April 29, 2022.
In addition, eight active/retired military members and seven first responders were recognized. Bettye Appelt was presented a cross for 30 years of service as the reunion’s treasurer. Also recognized were Ron Appelt and Otto “Buddy” Brogger for their donations of time and resources to the continued success of the reunion. Four door prizes, donated by Linda Ward in memory of her brother James E. Voelkel, were drawn and given to family members in attendance.
Gift card awards were given in recognition of those in categories that included:
- Oldest member present – James Rother, 96, of Hallettsville.
- Youngest member present – Atley Mertz, 6 months, son of Jason and Valerie Mertz of Kyle, and grandson of Robert and Dianne Mertz of Hallettsville.
- Longest married couple present – James and Mae Rother, 69 years, of Hallettsville.
- Shortest married couple present – Suzette and Ron Appelt, seven months, of Corpus Christi.
- Longest distance traveled – Susan and John Gilbert, Fort Worth.
- Largest family present – Hilmer and Margaret Appelt, 12 members.
Laughs, tears, and prayers continued as everyone packed to leave hoping to be able to attend next year’s reunion on June 4, 2023. The meeting closed with a prayer, at 2:07 p.m.
