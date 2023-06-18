The 59th Appelt family reunion was held June 4 at the historic Appelt’s Hill Hall in Hallettsville.
Ninety family members were registered in attendance.
The reunion started at noon with the posting of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, an opening prayer and grace. A meal of sausage, stew, sauerkraut, green beans and potatoes was prepared by Tommy Macha and members of the Rudolph Appelt family. Scrumptious desserts and a few other side dishes were provided by attending families. Beer, soft drinks and water were also provided.
Promptly at 1:30 p.m., President Kevin Bright officially started the meeting with a prayer, the previous year’s minutes were accepted by members as written, and treasurer’s report given by Bettye Appelt, treasurer.
Theresa Voelkel, co-historian with genealogist Gary Rektorik, paid tribute to the family members who had died in 2022-2023. James Rother, of Hallettsville, died July 29, 2022, at age 96; Margarete Emilie Appelt, of Hallettsville, died Oct. 12, 2022, age 82; Donna Gail Appelt Coldewey, of Hallettsville, died Dec. 5, 2022, at age 75; and Shannon Buzek, of Tomball, died Nov. 23, 2022, at age 56.
There were also many recognitions. Just a few of them involved active/retired military (10), and first responders (4). A special recognition to Hilmer and Margaret Appelt for their 13 years of running a successful raffle, generating funds for the reunion treasury. Thanks to Hilmer Appelt for mowing around the hall, and to Ron Appelt and Otto “Buddy” Brogger for their generous donation toward the hall rental.
High school graduates recognized were Michael Svetlik, valedictorian, Cedar Creek High School, son of Chuck and Jennifer Svetlik of Cedar Creek, grandson of Bob and Diana Svetlik, of Hallettsville; Kendal Reinhardt, Driftwood Academy, daughter of Charles and Jessica Reinhardt, of Driftwood, granddaughter of Al and Barbara Reinhardt, of Victoria; and Kira M. Jock, Chittenango High School, daughter of Emily M. Jock, of Kirkville, NY, granddaughter of Kevin Bright, of Hallettsville, great-granddaughter of Bettye Appelt, of Hallettsville.
Four door prizes were drawn from members in attendance and were won by Frank Forestier, James Brogger, Easton Odom and Valerie Mertz.
Gift card awards were given in recognition of those in the following categories: oldest member present, Jean Appelt, 90, of Hallettsville; youngest member present, Clyde Macha, 10 months old, son of Troy and Michelle Macha, of Shiner, grandson of Tommy and Joan Macha of Sweet Home; couple married the longest: Paul and Theresa Voelkel, 62 years, of Hallettsville; couple married the shortest time, Suzette and Ron Appelt, 18 months, of Corpus Christi; longest distance traveled, Helga Appelt and her son Dietmar from Parker, Colorado; largest family present, Howard Appelt, 14 members.
Bill Appelt moved by acclamation to keep the same slate of officers for 2023-2024. Kevin Bright transported the Port-A-Cool fans from Victoria and provided the sound system for the meeting. Kevin and Kati Appelt also captured the special moments of the day on camera for the scrapbook.
Next year’s reunion will be the 60th on June 2, 2024. The meeting closed with a prayer, at 2:10 p.m.