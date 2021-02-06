HALLETTSVILLE — If you want a solid fishing experience, some people might tell you to drive toward the coast from Victoria. Kenneth Henneke would tell you to go the other direction.
At Henneke Fish Hatchery, founder Henneke and his family have provided fishing and pond consultations at their inland fish hatchery outside of Hallettsville.
The land previously was used for ranching, like most of the agricultural land around it, but has acted as part of the strong Texas aquaculture industry since 1980. Throughout the pandemic, Henneke said business was stronger than in past years. After a TV episode of Texas Country Reporter airs Feb. 27 and 28 about the business, he said it will be proof of their very good reputation of more than four decades. After airing in Texas, it will be nationally syndicated on RFD-TV.
“We probably had the best year we ever had,” Henneke said.
As families wanted to escape from high-populated areas during the pandemic, Henneke said many interested fishers came from large and small cities to participate in the outdoor activity. Even as the school year began again in the fall, Henneke said interest was still strong. Additionally, he said the business never had to shut down because of the pandemic.
Among the first-time guests at the hatchery were many first-time fishers. Henneke said this is good too because it provides a learning process for people interested in fish hatcheries, fisheries and also is good for business.
Similar operations have not remained as strong during the past year, said Todd Sink, associate professor and aquaculture extension specialist at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Initial business closers caused a decrease in activity, the summer months caused an increase as schoolkids were not in class and then as the fall semester began again, Sink said business statewide decreased again.
This applied to sport fishing operations, which were not considered essential businesses, as well as food production hatcheries.
Americans’ diets also played a factor.
Sink said fish is generally considered a more luxury protein food item — something more often ordered at a restaurant for a nice meal. Because consumers ate at restaurants less in 2020 and budgets became tighter, demand for fish decreased and many people turned to meats.
“(People) are looking for cheaper sources of food, higher in protein,” Sink said. “So they’re going to switch to make that cheaper protein. Unfortunately, that hurts the industry quite a bit.”
Despite being in the state where “cattle is king,” Sink said, the economic impact of aquaculture is large. He said from fish production to retailers, the Texas Department of Agriculture estimates the industry to be about $430 million per year.
In Texas, total aquaculture product sales resulted in about $62.6 million in 2018, according to the most recent USDA data. This made it the eighth highest state in the U.S. for total sales that year.
Texas is the No. 1 producer of hybrid striped bass, red drum and marine shrimp production as well as No. 4 in channel catfish production, Sink said.
In addition to recreational fishing, Henneke Fish Hatchery also helps others manage or create fish ponds through fish stocking management, pond design, electroshock fish removal and other services.
Alongside his son, Brian Henneke, the family keeps fish in large ponds outside as well as in smaller tanks inside to protect them from the cold.
The family business has raised generations of interested fishers among Hennekes and the families that visit the hatchery.
Many of the families who come to the hatchery would like for their kids and grandkids to have good, clean fun, Kenneth Henneke said, and see how Mother Nature is down to earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.