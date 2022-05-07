Auditions for “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” the Shiner Gaslight Theatre summer production, are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 16 and May 17 at the theater, 207 7th St. in Shiner.
This master comedy, directed by Cody and Vickie Westergren, centers around the reunion of a family gathered to await the imminent death of their patriarch, but it is actually the story about the rebirth of the family spirit.
The characters in the play are: Sarah Lee Turnover (middle sister, town beautician), Lurlene Turnover Rogers (oldest sister, a preacher’s wife, elementary school teacher), Mama Wheelis (feisty grandmother), Evalita Turnover (youngest sister, married six times), Harmony Rhodes (Evalita’s latest fiancé), Orville Turnover (unhappy, mean brother), Marlene Turnover (Orville’s wife) and Buford “Daddy” Turnover (father).
For more information visit www.shinergaslight.org.
