The Community-Wide Service of Back to School Blessing at will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hallettsville’s Brahma Memorial Football Stadium, according to a news release.
Music will be led by Sonday Boys + 1. Various pastors, priests and lay leaders of area churches will be involved in the service. The event is sponsored by the Hallettsville Area Ministerial Alliance.
The Rev. Patrick Melton, the newly assigned pastor of First United Methodist and Mossy Grove Churches, is this year’s speaker. He is a graduate with undergraduate degrees in English and history from the University of North Texas and with a Masters of Divinity degree from Southern Methodist University, Perkins School of Theology.
Prior to becoming a pastor, Melton worked as a manager, project manager and a computer software administrator.
The public is invited, especially area public and parochial schools, day schools, other private schools, home-school programs and other centers for learning to participate — students, athletes, school administrators, school board members, teachers, classroom workers, other school employees, family, friends, neighbors, churches and citizens.
Participants will pray for and encourage one another, particularly area youth and all involved in their care and education. “We come together to pray for our schools to be safe places for learning and preparing for a positive future. Residents from neighboring communities are invited to attend as well,” according to the news release.
For more information, contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.