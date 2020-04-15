The Rev. Alton Pohl, of God’s Worship Church, blessed Rainosek’s True Value on Wednesday in Hallettsville.

Pohl visited various small businesses Wednesday and prayed for them to get through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the quicker the community comes together spiritually, the quicker they will overcome the coronavirus. “I want to see them continue to prosper,” Pohl said.

