To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Lavaca County Attorney. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Kyle Denney
- 36
- Hallettsville
- Assistant Lavaca County Attorney
- Texas State University, Bachelor’s of Music in sound recording technology; Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Lavaca Hospital District, Rotary Club of Hallettsville, Hallettsville Cub Scout Pack 223, Hallettsville Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee
- Married to Ashley Kocian
Why do you want to be Lavaca County Attorney?
We need to make sure that Lavaca County is represented with someone from the community who can tackle the crimes that are committed in the county. We need to have someone who can modernize the office and implement some new technology. I’d like to make it a digital office, where we can get rid of some of the paperwork. That way, we can get cases resolved more quickly.
One of my strengths is I’m from the community. I have spoken to a lot of the people in town and can better represent all of the interests that need to be represented in prosecution.
James “Jim” Reeves
- 48
- Hallettsville
- Attorney
- United States Air Force Academy; St. Mary’s Law School
- Hallettsville Lions Club, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Hallettsville Rotary Club
- Married to Jo Ann Reeves; one son, Zachary.
Why do you want to be Lavaca County Attorney?
I’ve been trying cases in Lavaca County since 2011. As Lavaca County Attorney, I would want to focus on prosecuting drug dealers, child sex cases and theft. I want to protect seniors from people who want to take advantage of them.
I have a unique way of relating to law enforcement because I was in law enforcement. I’m an Air Force veteran, which taught me leadership and teamwork. After years as a police officer in San Antonio, I know how to build a case from the beginning.
