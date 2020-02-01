To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Lavaca County Commissioner Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Travis Henderson
- 36
- Hallettsville
- Petroleum landman
- Texas Christian University
- Schulenburg Chamber of Commerce, Schulenburg Sausage Fest board of directors
- Did not answer
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
Some of my main focuses are road conditions and budget issues. Precinct 1 in Lavaca County is the largest precinct as far as land mass and the amount of roads in the precinct. I live on one of the county roads. They’re in terrible shape. They’ve continued to be that way over a number of years. The management style could definitely change.
The precinct also has a sizeable budget. The budget’s not being efficiently utilized. I want to be fiscally responsible and do things right the first time.
Edward Pustka
- 69
- Hallettsville
- County Commissioner, Precinct 1
- Hallettsville ISD; Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State; Master’s in education from University of Houston
- Hallettsville Junior Livestock Show buyers’ group, member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church
- Wife of 41 years, three children and three grandchildren
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I want to help Lavaca County progress. I want to keep Lavaca County safe. I want to be an asset to the county. I want to listen to the taxpayers. I will be a full-time commissioner, not a part time commissioner. I’ll be honest, efficient, productive and do my best to do quality work.
