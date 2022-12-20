The churches of the Lutheran Tri-County congregation have announced their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.
Christmas Eve communion and candlelight services will be at 5 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sublime; 5 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Prairie Valley, West Point; 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar; and 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton, according to a news release from the group.
Christmas day communion service will be at 8 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sublime; 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar; and 10:45 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton.
The public is welcome at the services.
For more information, contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net.