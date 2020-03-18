As the impact of the Coronavirus COVID 19 spreads, the city is reviewing exposure potentials at each of its facilities. It is our intent to maintain a balance between protecting public health concerns and providing a continued high level of service to our community.
As such, effective through April 17, the city announced the following restrictions
- All public meetings, gatherings, events or group activities in any city-owned building or on any city-owned property are suspended. This includes events or gatherings at facilities owned by the city but leased by others including the Yoakum Community Center, cook shed, the Senior Citizens Center, the Harbus building, and parks facilities and ballfields. The following exceptions apply: Those meetings needed to conduct the official business of the city; use of outdoor facilities by people or small group (less than 10); or singular events approved on a case-by-case basis.
- Public access to the parks/golf house is suspended.
- Public access to the city library is suspended. Limited staff will be available to respond through email and telephone to handle reference requests, limited book exchange and maintain access to our eBook catalogue.
- Public access to the city fire department facilities for non-emergency community functions is suspended.
The timeline for these may be extended, depending on conditions and state and federal mandates.
These closures are in addition to the following announced earlier, as follows:
- City of Yoakum offices will be limiting office hours until further notice. Utility office lobby will be open to the public on a limited basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for only business that, in staff’s opinion, cannot to be processed through the drive-thru, by phone or electronically.
- Birth and death records and building permits will be processed by appointment only. Please call city hall offices for instructions on completing transactions by phone or electronically at 361-293-6321.
- Yoakum Municipal Court is postponed until April 17th. People who are scheduled for specific court dates prior to April 17th will be contacted for a new appearance date.
- The Yoakum Police Department lobby area is restricted and visitors will be screened at the door to determine necessary personnel interaction. Prior to initiating an in-person visit, please call the Police Department at 361-293-5234 for consultation.
- All community members should be aware of personal risk and prevention protocols. Residents should be aware that calls to 9-1-1 will be screened for symptoms so first responders can be prepared to provide the best level of response.
