Sunday is a huge family day in two small Lavaca County towns.
On this day, the population of Shiner and Hallettsville swell to almost double as family, friends and newcomers attend the large church picnics in the two towns.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host its spring picnic at the Knights of Columbus Hall on U.S. 77, while the Shiner Catholic Church will host its spring picnic at Knights of Columbus Park, 102 S. Ave. G.
“We call it our homecoming picnic because it is like a family gathering with families and friends and others coming from everywhere to the picnic. The picnic is centered around church and family, you can’t get better than that,“ said Monsignor John Peters, pastor of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
His counterpart a few miles down U.S. 90A in Shiner agrees.
The Rev. Bryan Heyer, pastor of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, said their picnic has always been popular with families of the parish and visitors. The Shiner community has always been great supporters of the church and the picnic.
“We see it as a way to kick off summer at the Memorial Day picnic and then a way to end summer with the Labor Day picnic,” Heyer said.
“I often tell people we serve over a mile of dinner plates,” he added. With the plates being 12 inches in diameter and the 5,600 to 6,000 plates sold, that equals more than a mile, he calculated.
Both picnics offer a large assortment of food as the main meals and snack foods during the day. Both offer large auctions, bingo, live music and special raffle prizes.
While Shiner is known for its picnic stew, Hallettsville is known for its cornbread dressing. Both pastors claim the recipes are highly guarded secrets and are in high demand.
Peters said the dressing has been passed down through generations of families over the years. The dressing group will begin Friday making the cornbread and finish up the preparations Saturday. They will make about 40 large roasting pans of the dressing.
Hallettsville’s meal includes country fried chicken, stew, homemade cornbread dressing and all the trimmings. The meal costs $12 per plate for dine-in or to go.
Shiner offers picnic stew, fried chicken, county sausage, with sauerkraut, buttered potatoes and green beans. The meal, which Heyer said is 2 ½ to 3 pounds of food per plate, is $13 for dine-in and $15 for to-go plate.
In Shiner, preparations will begin Saturday for the chicken, stew and potatoes. The cooking of chickens and potatoes begins at 4 a.m. Sunday.
Sacred Heart Picnic
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.- to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in inside the KC Hall and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for to-go outside the hall.
For those who want to snack during the afternoon, hamburgers, nachos, popcorn, snow cones, lemonade and soft drinks will be for sale.
Also offered are the cake walk, country store, religious articles booth and bingo.
The large auction, which features 300 to 450 items, will begin at 1 p.m. and go until about 8 p.m.
An annual item in the auction is the pastor’s cake, which Peters said he will help with making. It is equivalent to four cakes of different flavors, including a poppy seed cake. They collect bids on the cake throughout the auction and then will “auction" based on the bids received. The cake usually sells for $15,000 to $20,000.
“We slice it up and serve it to whoever wants a piece,” Peters said. “We tell them to eat it very slowly because it is an expensive piece of cake.”
Before the start of the auction, Peters will lead a memorial service in recognition of Memorial Day.
The annual raffle will include a 60-inch Raptor XD zero turn mower, valued at $4,000, and 22 other prizes. Tickets are $5 each.
Live music will be played throughout the day and night. Kovanda Czech Band will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the main pavilion. Texas Sound Czech and Red Ravens will perform from 1-7 p.m. in the polka pavilion/biergartens.
In anticipation of the Labor Day picnic, they will begin selling tickets for the “20 Grand Giveaway,” planned for the Labor Day picnic. Two prizes of $10,000 each will be awarded. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100.
Shiner Church Picnic
Dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the air-conditioned dining hall.
To-go plates will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out at Green-Dickson Park.
The country store will offer homemade baked goods including kolaches and pigs in a blanket. The store opens at 8 a.m. and by 1030 a.m. the goods are usually sold out, Heyer said.
In the afternoon, they will also sell the famous picnic hamburgers, which also sell out before the day is over, sausage wraps and nachos.
Games planned include bingo from 3-7 p.m., grocery wheel at 5 p.m. and washer tournament at 4 p.m.
On Saturday a pre-picnic motorcycle run will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
A raffle drawing will be held for a small tractor complete with mower, front end loader and trailer. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100.
The regular raffle will offer 31 prizes of gift cards of varying amounts. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at sscmshiner.org or in person at the picnic.
Providing live music inside the hall will be Rusty Steins from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Shiner Hobo Band from 2-4 p.m. and Mark Halata and Texavia from 4-7 p.m.
Music outside includes Des Ist Lustig from 10:30-12:30 p.m., Michael Dutka, billed as “a 10-year-old rising star” from 12:30-2 p.m., Blue Denim from 2-4:30 p.m. and Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band from 4:30-7 p.m.
The evening dance will be the Emotions from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free for those aged 21 years and older.