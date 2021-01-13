On Dec. 20, off-duty Lavaca County Sheriff's Deputy Dakota Moreno was traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 444 and failed to yield the right of way to a SUV turning left onto the frontage road leading to the entrance ramp of U.S. 59 near Inez, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The description of how the wreck occurred was incorrect in a story on Page A1 Dec. 23.
Correction: Crash description in fatal deputy motorcycle crash not accurate
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Contractor attempts improper controlled-burn of Victoria County house
- Victoria County officials update COVID-19 vaccine plans as they await state distribution
- Cuero woman dies in 1-car wreck on US 87
- Late-night house fire in Alamo Beach injures resident
- Small town bird hunt attracts tourists from across Texas
- Current and former Edna police chiefs became friends over decades of service
- Blotter: Three trucks stolen in Shiner, one recovered
- COVID-19 patients are occupying 20% of local hospital beds
- Palacios' Wollam reaches another milestone
- Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (10)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (2)
- Send us your questions about the vaccine (2)
- Local elected officials, party chairs condemn chaos at US Capitol (2)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
- Victoria County should prepare for overnight freeze (1)
- Syndicated column: Will the real racists in America raise their hands? (1)
Recent Comments
-
Ricky Lenz said:Ismael was a good friend of mine. Ismael was a fine Christian business man. He hadhigh morals and was willing to do what it took to get the job done. I never him down, but always smiling chewi…
-
Glenn Wilson said:For anyone asking who Ken Jennings is, this from Wikipedia: "Ken Jennings is an American game show contestant, consultant, author, and television host. He is the highest-earning American game …
-
William Tally said:The County may need to consider using volunteers for both managing phone calls and wait lists as well as giving vaccines. There are lots of retired County employees, healthcare workers and oth…
-
Mike Gomez said:Ha ha “ The silent majority” I haven’t heard that since Nixon....The 2018 midterm election was a referendum on Trump and the Dems took the House,several state Houses etc. This time the majorit…
-
Willie Ellis said:
No BLM protest has ever had the chant “hang Mike Pence”. An open threat to harm the leaders of any nation is a threat against that nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.