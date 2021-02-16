It’s not often that Lavaca County’s first responders have to treat a patient for hypothermia.
But on Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures remained in the low 30s and tens of thousands of Crossroads residents remained without power, Lavaca County EMS got called to treat a hypothermic patient in the county, said Mike Furrh, the county’s EMS chief.
The thermostat in the patient’s house read 33 degrees.
“That’s entirely too cold,” Furrh said.
For those planning on staying in unheated homes, it is important to conserve body heat as much as possible, Furrh said. Bundling up with blankets is a good idea, and drinking warm beverages like tea and hot cocoa can also help for those who have gas-powered heaters.
If power does return, Furrh recommends placing all of your space heaters in the room where you spend the most time rather than dispersing them throughout your home.
But if your house gets too cold, Furrh said it is a good idea to seek alternate shelter, whether it’s staying with friends and family or finding a hotel room — though many hotels in the Crossroads got booked up on Tuesday.
Once temperatures in your home drop into the mid-50s, “You need to look into alternative shelter,” Furrh said.
Even home temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees may be unsafe at night, especially for the elderly, according to the National Institutes of Health. The NIH recommends wearing warm clothes, shutting blinds and curtains and sealing windows with weather stripping or caulk to keep the cold out.
For those who venture outdoors, ice presents another danger. Dr. John McNeill, a Victoria physician who serves also as the county’s public health authority, said he spent 12 hours on Monday treating patients who fell on ice, including some with multiple fractures or head injuries.
McNeill said his patients sustained injuries while doing everyday activities like walking their dog, fetching the mail and stepping up on the footboards of their vehicles.
“I had people I had to send to trauma centers” because of falls, McNeill said.
Both Furrh and McNeill said carbon monoxide poisoning is another serious concern right now.
McNeill said he saw several patients Monday who breathed in carbon monoxide after placing generators inside their homes.
Generators and gas heaters should not be brought inside the home, Furrh said.
Monday, a Houston woman and her daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving their car running in a garage.
“It’s the real deal,” Furrh said of the cold weather.
