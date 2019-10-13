The driver of a truck died Sunday after crashing near Moulton.
Trent Thomas Roznovsky, 21 of Moulton, was driving his 1995 Ford F-250 two miles northeast of Moulton on County Road 260 when his truck left the road while navigating a slight right-hand curve.
After Roznovsky's truck left the road, it continued on its course into a grassy barrow ditch, where it struck a group of trees, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash at 7:12 a.m. Sunday.
Rozanovsky was pronounced dead by Moulton EMS and Justice of the Peace H. Hall at 8:45 a.m.
San Miguel said Roznovsky was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
