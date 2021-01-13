Kenneth Henneke and Matthew Bludau will be back at the Knights of Columbus Hall Sunday for a day full of blocking and scoring with dominoes.
The 69th annual Texas State Championship Domino Tournament will take place Sunday with what Henneke said he expects to be competitors from across the U.S. coming to play in Hallettsville.
Texas Domino Hall-of-Famer and Hallettsville resident Bludau said he has played since he was a child. Of his years playing against competitors from across the U.S., he said competing against head coach of the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints, Bum Phillips stands out — and beating him.
Bludau’s partner and co-organizer Henneke said the tournament will also include some consolation games for teams that don’t progress all the way through the tournament.
On Sunday, Henneke said volunteers will serve barbecue “with all the trimmings.”
Tables will be spaced apart for coronavirus precautions.
Registration for teams of two is $30 and begins at 7 a.m. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will last throughout the day, depending on the number of teams.
One-hundred RV camper hook-ups are available near the Knights of Columbus Hall, according to a news release.
