One woman was killed and another injured when two cars collided Friday night near Hallettsville, authorities said.
Pennie Jarret-Gehlhausen, 61, of Hallettsville, was killed in the crash just after 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 531, some 10.63 miles southeast of Hallettsville, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Jarret-Gehlhausen, driving a 2004 Honda Pilot, was traveling west on FM 531 towards the highway. A 2014 Toyota Avalon, driven by Catherin Brigid Strain, 21, of Portland, was traveling North on U.S. 77, San Miguel said.
Jarret-Gehlhausen then pulled in front of Strain, failing to yield the right of way and resulting in the Toyota crashing into Jarret-Gehlhausen’s driver-side door, he said.
The Honda, after impact, continued up U.S. 77 going through a wire fence and coming to rest in a pasture facing north, San Miguel said. The Toyota came to rest on the opposite side of the highway in the barrow ditch facing the same direction.
Jarret-Gehlhausen was declared dead at the scene by Travis Hill, Lavaca County justice of the peace, precinct 1, about 10:30 p.m., he said.
Strain was transported by emergency medical services to Yoakum Community Hospital and was in stable condition, San Miguel said.
The crash is still under investigation, he said.