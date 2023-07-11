SHINER — A fatal shooting was being investigated Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of South St. Ludmila Street in Shiner, law enforcement officials said.
The incident remained an active investigation Tuesday evening. It was believed to be a murder-suicide.
Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon confirmed there was a murder-suicide earlier Tuesday, but said via text message it was being investigated by the Shiner Police Department.
The incident was actively under investigation as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Shiner Police Department Sgt. Tim Pawlik said.
Pawlik said there was a shooting, but couldn’t disclose further details, as the crime scene was still active.
“This is still an active crime scene and we ask that you avoid the area if possible,” Shiner police said in a statement on Facebook. “We do not feel there is any threat to the public and this is an isolated incident. We do appreciate very much the help we are receiving from our neighboring partner Agencies.”