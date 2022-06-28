The Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild is offering free beginner quilt-making classes for youth, 10 to 14 years of age, this summer.
Quilt classes are from 9 a.m.–noon Monday through Thursday, July 25 -28, at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Shiner.
Call Mary Shafer at 713-530-2975 to register and get information. Participation is limited to seven students. Enroll only if you can attend all of the class sessions. Deadline to enroll is July 15.
Students need to bring a sewing machine in good working order, machine instruction manual and small scissors for cutting thread.
Students will learn sewing, pressing and rotary cutting techniques. The Guild will provide fabric, batting, thread, pins, pin cushions, quilt instructions, quilt block-decorated bags, embroidered name tags, snacks and lots of TLC.
Come to learn a new skill, create a colorful wall hanging and have fun.
