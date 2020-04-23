Friends of the River raising funds to improve Lavaca River in Hallettsville

Hallet Oak Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is raising money to match an improvement grant for Hallettsville’s section of the Lavaca River.
A park-like beautification project is planned so the river can be enjoyed for hiking and learning about the eco-system, according to a news release from the foundation.
This funding focuses on improvements for river restoration and public interest for an easy and safe access/entry to the river and foot/bike path for crossing and enjoyment.
The foundation, which does business as Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization, is also known as Friends of the River.
You may donate online at halletoakgallery.com/donation-page/ and include a note that the funds are for Friends of the River Project. You may also use the donate tool on our Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization Facebook page.
For more information, visit halletoakfoundation or call 361-217-7030.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.