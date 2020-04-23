Friends of the River raising funds to improve Lavaca River in Hallettsville

The Lavaca River near downtown Hallettsville.

 Photo contributed by Mieko Mahi

Hallet Oak Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is raising money to match an improvement grant for Hallettsville’s section of the Lavaca River.

A park-like beautification project is planned so the river can be enjoyed for hiking and learning about the eco-system, according to a news release from the foundation.

This funding focuses on improvements for river restoration and public interest for an easy and safe access/entry to the river and foot/bike path for crossing and enjoyment.

The foundation, which does business as Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization, is also known as Friends of the River.

You may donate online at halletoakgallery.com/donation-page/ and include a note that the funds are for Friends of the River Project. You may also use the donate tool on our Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization Facebook page.

For more information, visit halletoakfoundation or call 361-217-7030.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.