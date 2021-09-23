The Great State Republicans will host the 2021 Garden Tour on Oct. 16 at five gardens in and around Hallettsville.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Jo’s Green Hut, TDECU, Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and Country Touch. Below is a brief highlight of what you will enjoy as you visit these lovely properties.
The Doris Clark property,1447 SH 111-E, is a beautiful once wooded acreage that has been turned into a tropical paradise. The family’s dream was always to make their yard beautiful and inviting. Banana trees and ginger were some of the first plants to be put in as a backdrop for the pool waterfall. The garden also includes azaleas, lantana, fire bushes, several varieties of ferns and lilies just to name a few of the many plant varieties. Several raised beds that were planted to entice butterflies and bees. The once vegetable garden area is now a wildflower garden. Two rock gardens with petrified wood, agate, quartz as well as numerous other rocks round out the garden.
Molly and Cal Bonzer purchased their home, 2542 U.S. 77 N, in 1999. It is a historical property where the first Lavaca County judge lived. It was also a stage coach stop. The garden features many heirloom plants as well as many varieties of day lilies from South Dakota given to them by Cal’s mother. Over the years many changes have taken place and beds have been added with Texas perennials, knock out roses and one-of-a-kind yard art. Spring favorites are larkspur, poppies and Queen Anne’s lace. The Bonzers always have spring and fall vegetable gardens.
Dianne and Mark Grahmann purchased Mark’s grandparents’ homestead, 62 County Road 2314A, in 1994. It has been transformed from a yard with three pear trees and what was a cornfield into their very own tranquil slice of paradise. The entry to the garden is an arched trellis covered with evergreen wisteria. Woven into the landscape is an old barn and seating areas where visitors can enjoy some of their favorite plants such as golden duranta, sunshine ligustrum, and mystic spires salvia. Just outside of the yard is a a large pond with a fountain.
Louise Keil, 6859 Farm-to-Market Road 957, refers to her garden as a wild scape, where the bed placement and plants have a sense of balance. The large yard has a lot of diversity in the landscape with the sitting areas, the ponds and foliage surrounding them. This yard has a vast array of golden euonymus, hollies, yaupons, narcissus, lilies, amaryllis, roses, and huge crepe myrtles just to name a few. She also has heirloom plants that have come from loved ones.
Carol and Tommy Barre recently purchased their traditional home, 701 E. 2nd St., that was built in 1900. The double lot provides room for Carol to pursue her hobby of gardening. The yard had one shrub. It has now grown to include lots of flowers and shrubs with veggies in between and around. Many evergreen wisterias and cannas are also in the yard. She dedicated the garden to her parents, Mike and Marie Brocker.
Great State Republicans Political Action Committee is a tax exempt organization under section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code.
