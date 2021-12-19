Hallet Oak Gallery recently hosted an art contest to encourage appreciation for cultural differences.
The variety of art received was outstanding. These youthful artists showed in every entry their attention to details of clothing, accessories, etc., according to a news release from Hallet Oaks Gallery. This contest gave artists an opportunity to showcase their skills by presenting cultures around the world.
“Very impressive,” said contest judge Linda Cejka. Cejka is also co-founder/vice president/outreach director of Hallet Oak Foundation.
The contest was open to all ages and mediums. Winners are
First place:
- Juan Monjaraz, 7th grade, “Japanese.”
Second place:
- Skylar Smith, 7th grade, “Tahitian.”
Third place:
- Lydia Kram, 6th grade, “African Tribe.”
Honorable mention:
- Jane Chea, 8th grade, “Cambodian.”
H-E-B sponsored the awards.
All entries are posted at halletoakgallery.com and on Facebook.
Hallet Oak Gallery is located on the square in Hallettsville, in the historic Kahn & Stanzel Bldg designed by James Riley Gordon in 1890. For more information about upcoming events, art classes and contests visit halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Hallet Oak Gallery supports family cultures, traditions and experiences through art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.