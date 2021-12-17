Brett Baker, 15, a student at Hallettsville High School, won best of show for his artwork in the Season Changes art contest at Hallet Oak Gallery.
The art entries included detailed drawings, fun activities, beautiful colors and overall attention to detail. Students coudl use any media they wanted.
Hallettsville High School winners are:
- Best of Show and first place: “Red Bird” by Brett Baker, 15.
- Second Place: “Berries” by Lindsey Pohl, 16.
- Third Place: “Modern Art” by Keyana Price, 15.
- Honorable Mention: “Maple Leaf” by Briley Rother, 16.
Hallettsville Junior High School winners are:
- First Place: “Fox” by Lexa Pineda, 12.
- Second Place: “Pumpkins” by Shelby Knochel, 12.
- Third Place: “Summer to Winter” by Zackary Spangenberg, 11.
- Honorable Mention: “Tree” by Brianna Mikush, 12.
Staci Powers is the high school art teacher and Sheila Henke is the junior high art teacher.
Local artist Linda Cejka judged the entries based on use of color, balance, and harmony.
Dixon-Allen Foundation, Betty J. Edwards, H-E-B, Splashway Waterpark & Campground, Hair on the Square, and Hallet Oak Foundation contributed to the prizes.
The Hallet Oak Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization-operating as Hallet Oak Gallery. Memberships to support the arts are senior citizen, $20; senior couple, $40; adult, $30; adult couple, $50; family, $75; student, $15; and educator, $20.Membership is not required to visit.
For more information visit www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030.
