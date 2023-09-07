Hallet Oak Gallery will open its 2023 Artists’ New Exhibit Saturday with a reception from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
The exhibit will remain open through Dec. 9. The gallery, 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville, is open from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Visitors will have a chance to meet the artists at the reception. Light refreshments will be served.
The are artists are: paintings, Dianne Appelt, Haven B., Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, Dennis Pesek, Phyllis Rivera, Lois Weiss and Larry Charles; photography, Mieko Mahi, Ken Kopacki, Steven Pituch and Timothy Sadler; and 3-dimensional, Blanche and Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka and James Phillips.