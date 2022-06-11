The Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, will host a Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Doors open at noon to view special exhibits followed by a meet and greet at 1 p.m. with Moses Adams, Naomi Carrier, Satori Davis and Gene Grant.
Doors will close at 5 p.m.
Presentations will be given at the following times:
1:30-2 p.m.: Moses Adams “African Quilting from the Past.” Adams, a former art teacher and renowned Black history artist, will discuss and display quilts created by his grandmother, Lettie Prince North. Born in 1899 to former slaves, North used one-patch postage stamp quilt designs. Her quilts have been published in “Collecting African American Art,” by John Hope Franklin and Alvia J. Wardlaw.
2:30-3 p.m.: Naomi Carrier “Window of the Past to Today.” Carrier, author of “Go Down, Old Hannah,” founder of the Texas Center for African American Living History (tcaalh.org), and curator of the Mitchell Museum in Lavaca County will discuss Juneteenth as a reminder of the emancipation from slavery and as a window into the past. She will offer insight into how the past relates to current times..
3-3:30 p.m.: Satori Davis “Mixed-Media New Works.” Davis, a Hallettsville High School graduate and student at Sam Houston State University, is exhibiting her new artworks.
3:30-4 p.m.: Gene Grant “Historic Artwork.” Grant, a local Hallettsville artist, will share his portrait of Frederick Douglas, leader in the abolitionist movement.
