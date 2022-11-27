HALLETTSVILLE — The residents of Lavaca County have maintained an annual tradition for 25 years of turning on the Lavaca County Courthouse's Christmas lights at the Hallettsville Festival of Lights.

The tradition has been around so long that the first youths who were awed and inspired by the initial bright lights of the courthouse are now parents themselves and are sharing the tradition with their own children.

As dusk began to approach, the town square surrounding the courthouse was packed on Saturday with families celebrating the beginning of the holiday season.

More than 2,000 people attended the first day of the festival prior to the lights being turned on, said Bobbie-Rae Burnes, Festival of Lights vice president.

Among them was Hallettsville resident Matthew Pohl, 31, who as a child growing up in the area attended the first few Festival of Lights.

This year's festival, he said, was incredibly special for him, as it was the first time he could share the experience with his son Easton Pohl, who is 1½ years old.

Pohl wanted to share the experience with his son last year, but the weather got in the way, he said.

He reminisced on Saturday about the awe he experienced as a youngster seeing the lights turned on at the courthouse.

"It's just a magical experience," he said.

For other families, this was already an annual experience their children looked forward to every year.

Sweet Home resident Kim Chandler, 38, enjoying the display with her family. including daughter Taylin Chandler, 4, who, even before the lights were turned on, played with the various light toys there.

"It kind of brings the Christmas spirit to fruition throughout the year," Chandler said. "It's a yearly tradition to come watch the lights. When you come into town, that's the first thing you see is the lights on the courthouse."

As the clock on the courthouse struck 6 p.m. it chimed six times to let those in attendance know the lights would soon be turned on.

Everyone quickly looked to the Courthouse in anticipation.

Pohl, holding his son Easton in his arms, grabbed the child's attention by pointing to the courthouse.

There was a slight delay, but once the lights were on Easton's eyes were fixated on the courthouse illuminated in golden light across the entire square.

Pohl's eyes were instead fixated on his son with a wide smile relishing the experience he was able to share.

"This is it. Tradition. It's a family tradition, it's a town tradition, a small town coming together and putting aside all of our differences," said Burnes, the group's vice president. "It's magical."