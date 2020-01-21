Hallettsville school district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday to avoid the spread of the flu.
Superintendent Jo Ann Bludau said she worked with the Lavaca Medical Center, which saw an uptick in patients and advised Bludau to cancel classes.
“This is what we can do to stop the spread of this,” Bludau said.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bludau said classes are on track to reconvene Wednesday, but she will continue to work with the local medical center to ensure it is the right decision.
“Tomorrow everything should be fine to get back to normal,” Bludau said.
There have been minimal staff and faculty illnesses throughout the district, she said.
While the campuses were closed, maintenance and transportation staff disinfected all classrooms, buses and the cafeterias to curb the spread of the flu virus.
Bludau said the district will continue to keep parents updated on the outbreak and advises all parents to wash backpacks and jackets. She said parents need to watch for a fever in their children before sending them to school.
“They need to be fever free for 24 hours before coming to school,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.